With IPL 2024 just around the corner, Mumbai Indians are facing some setbacks. Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury. The 33-year-old left-arm pacer was a leading force in the Mumbai bowling attack last year, particularly since Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya sweat it out in gym as IPL’s fixtures are revealed Meanwhile, it is uncertain if Suryakumar Yadav has recovered from his injury. The explosive middle-order batter has been missing in action since December 14, when India played a T20I cricket match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

SKY scored a century in that match to take India to 201/7. India won that match by 106 runs. Surya was the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads; list of all players “We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues, but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness, but we have to move on as is sport," MI head coach Mark Boucher said earlier.

Who is Luke Wood, Mumbai’s backup for Behrendorff? Mumbai have signed Luke Wood, another left-arm pacer, as a replacement for Behrendorff. Though Wood is not much experienced in international cricket, he is a regular name around the world in limited-overs cricket.

Also Read: BCCI forms committee as Shardul Thakur raises red flag on hectic schedule The English bowler has played for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators (Pakistan Super League), Deccan Gladiators (Abu Dhabi T10), Desert Vipers (Emirati International League T20), Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers (Bangladesh Premier League), Melbourne Stars (Big Bash League) and Trent Rockets (The Hundred).

For England, he has played five T20Is and two ODIs. He has claimed 8 T20I wickets in his career so far. His best bowling figures in T20I cricket are 3/24. Wood has had significant success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In PSL 2024, he took 12 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi.

Apart from his bowling, Wood is also known for being a decent lower-order batter. Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have signed the 28-year-old for ₹50 lakh. Mumbai will play their first IPL match this season on March 24, when new skipper Hardik Pandya will lead MI against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

