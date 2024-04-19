After securing victory in a nail biting match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, Mumbai Indians have been accused of ‘DRS Cheating’. In a video being widely shared on the internet, Mumbai Indian's Tim could be seen signalling for DRS to be taken.

A large number of social media users have been sharing the video accusing the Hardik Pandya's franchise of doing ‘DRS Cheating.’

The incident also led sharp reactions from former cricket players and commentators.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!