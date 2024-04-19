A lot of social media users recently shared a viral video of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Netizens claimed that in the video, MI's Tim was signalling for DRS to be taken.

After securing victory in a nail biting match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, Mumbai Indians have been accused of ‘DRS Cheating’. In a video being widely shared on the internet, Mumbai Indian's Tim could be seen signalling for DRS to be taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large number of social media users have been sharing the video accusing the Hardik Pandya's franchise of doing ‘DRS Cheating.’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident also led sharp reactions from former cricket players and commentators.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!