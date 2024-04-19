Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Mumbai Indians won IPL 2024 match against PBKS by cheating? Netizens accuse MI of ‘DRS cheating’, share video

Mumbai Indians won IPL 2024 match against PBKS by cheating? Netizens accuse MI of ‘DRS cheating’, share video

Livemint

A lot of social media users recently shared a viral video of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Netizens claimed that in the video, MI's Tim was signalling for DRS to be taken.

Mohali: Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates the wicket of Jitesh Sharma of PBKS during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI04_18_2024_000334A)

After securing victory in a nail biting match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, Mumbai Indians have been accused of ‘DRS Cheating’. In a video being widely shared on the internet, Mumbai Indian's Tim could be seen signalling for DRS to be taken.

A large number of social media users have been sharing the video accusing the Hardik Pandya's franchise of doing ‘DRS Cheating.’

The incident also led sharp reactions from former cricket players and commentators.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!