Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

  • Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad: The five-time IPL trophy champions have retained five players and have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated24 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: (From left) Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: (From left) Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL trophy champions, will enter the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction seeking pace bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders. MI retained the core group of five players. They will enter the auction hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a purse of 45 crore.

Earlier, MI announced former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayarwardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025. He replaced Mark Boucher who was at the helm for the last two seasons in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025: Top 10 expensive players

MI have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

MI's full list of players bought in IPL 2025:

The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will start at 3 PM IST.

Also Read | IPL Auction LIVE Streaming: How to watch, date, time in IST

MI's IPL 2025 retained players list:

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( 16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( 8 crore)

IPL's IPL 2025 complete squad:

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.