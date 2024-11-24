Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL trophy champions, will enter the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction seeking pace bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders. MI retained the core group of five players. They will enter the auction hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a purse of ₹45 crore.

Earlier, MI announced former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayarwardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025. He replaced Mark Boucher who was at the helm for the last two seasons in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

MI have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

MI have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

MI's IPL 2025 retained players list: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( ₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( ₹16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( ₹8 crore)