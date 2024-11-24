Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

  • Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad: The five-time IPL trophy champions have retained five players and have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated24 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: (From left) Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL trophy champions, will enter the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction seeking pace bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders. MI retained the core group of five players. They will enter the auction hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a purse of 45 crore.

Earlier, MI announced former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayarwardene as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2025. He replaced Mark Boucher who was at the helm for the last two seasons in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

MI have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

MI's full list of players bought in IPL 2025:

The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will start at 3 PM IST.

MI's IPL 2025 retained players list:

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( 16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( 8 crore)

MI's IPL 2025 complete squad:

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 02:56 PM IST
