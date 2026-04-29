Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios: How can Hardik Pandya's MI earn a top four spot? Explained

Mumbai Indians find themselves at a precarious position in the midway of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the five-time champions have managed to win just two matches so far. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians started on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. However, things went downhill with four losses to follow.
Although they win against Gujarat Titans, but a huge loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made their chances of qualification to the playoffs tough. One of the major aspects of Mumbai Indians' horror run in IPL 2026 is the lack of consistency from their batters.
While the likes of Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock have performed in bits and pieces, lack of contributions from Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have hurt the Mumbai-based franchise. To add more to the misery, former captain Rohit Sharma has been warming the bench for the last few matches due to a hamstring injury.
Mumbai Indians also lost the services of Mithchell Santner, after the New Zealand off-spinner was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been called as a replacement.
With just two wins and five losses, Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth in the points table with just four points. The trend in IPL has been 16 points for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Having said that, teams have also qualified for the last four stage on 14 and 12 points previously with the net run rate (NRR) playing a crucial role.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|April 29
|vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 2
|vs Chennai Super Kings
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|May 4
|vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 10
|vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|SVNS International Stadium, Raipur
|7:30 PM
|May 14
|vs Punjab Kings
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|May 21
|vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 24
|vs Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|3:30 PM
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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