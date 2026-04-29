Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios: How can Hardik Pandya's MI earn a top four spot? Explained

Mumbai Indians find themselves at a precarious position in the midway of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the five-time champions have managed to win just two matches so far. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians started on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. However, things went downhill with four losses to follow.
Although they win against Gujarat Titans, but a huge loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made their chances of qualification to the playoffs tough. One of the major aspects of Mumbai Indians' horror run in IPL 2026 is the lack of consistency from their batters.
While the likes of Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock have performed in bits and pieces, lack of contributions from Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have hurt the Mumbai-based franchise. To add more to the misery, former captain Rohit Sharma has been warming the bench for the last few matches due to a hamstring injury.
Mumbai Indians also lost the services of Mithchell Santner, after the New Zealand off-spinner was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been called as a replacement.
With just two wins and five losses, Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth in the points table with just four points. The trend in IPL has been 16 points for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Having said that, teams have also qualified for the last four stage on 14 and 12 points previously with the net run rate (NRR) playing a crucial role.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|April 29
|vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 2
|vs Chennai Super Kings
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|May 4
|vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 10
|vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|SVNS International Stadium, Raipur
|7:30 PM
|May 14
|vs Punjab Kings
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|May 21
|vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 24
|vs Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|3:30 PM
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