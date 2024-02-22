The BCCI on Thursday announced the fixture of the IPL for the first 17 days. Mumbai Indians will play its first match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on 24 March and against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27. Mumbai Indians' first home game is against Rajasthan Royals on 1 April and against Delhi Capitals on 7 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Indians fixture:

Date Time (IST) Opponent Venue March 24, 2024 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad March 27, 2024 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad April 1, 2024 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai April 7, 2024 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will play under Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024. Hardik Pandya's appointment as MI's new captain marked the end of Rohit Sharma's legendary reign. Pandya, who had made his IPL debut with MI in 2015, won four titles with the team before moving to Gujarat Titans in 2022, with whom he won the tournament in their maiden season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ishan Kishan who also plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL is on a break from cricket can be seen in a video with Hardik Pandya in a gym which has gone viral on the internet. (*The authenticity of the video cannot be verified by Mint.)

Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for the cash-rich league's lucrative auction pool.

The manner in which Kishan has missed match after match since returning midway from the national's team South Africa tour citing "travel fatigue", hasn't gone down well with the men who matter in the Indian cricket establishment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More so after it was found that he was training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya while his state team languished near bottom of group A table in Ranji.

*With Agency Inputs

