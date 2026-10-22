Mumbai Indians join hands with Nike in a multi-year deal for IPL & WPL starting from 2027 - All you need to know

Mumbai Indians have joined hands with sports apparel giants Nike in a multi-year partnership on Thursday. The partnership marks a new beginning at Mumbai Indians as Nike becomes their official kit partner of both women's and men's team in India, beginning with the 2027 season.

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The announcement also marks a significant step in Nike's continued investment in cricket, reflecting the brand's long-term commitment to athletes, fans and the future of sport in India. This is not the first time Nike has been associated with sports in India.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with Mahela Jayawardene

Earlier, Nike served as kit partner for the India cricket team for 14 long years from 2006 to 2020. They have also been the official kit partner for the national football teams for a good amount of time.

What will Nike offer at Mumbai Indians? Nike will outfit both teams, including their coaches and technical staff, across matchplay, training and sportswear, along with the fan jerseys. Beyond the pitch, Nike and Mumbai Indians will connect sport and culture through product and storytelling inspired by the identity of Mumbai.

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From the stadium to the streets, the partnership will celebrate the city’s identity and give fans new ways to express their connection to the team and the game. Athletes and staff will begin wearing Nike team gear this month. However, the jerseys of Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League and Indian Premier league will be unveiled before the seasons.

Also Read | Nita Ambani cherishes Mahela Jayawardene's time at Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma says partnership feels personal Tilak Varma, who is a Nike athlete, stated that the partnership felt personal. “Mumbai Indians backed me and gave me the opportunity to express myself on the big stage. Nike has been part of my journey too, so bringing these two families together feels personal,” said Tilak, who is currently in New Zealand, playing for India in the T20Is.

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“Wearing the MI colors with the Nike Swoosh will remind me of how far I’ve come — and how much more I want to achieve. Somewhere, there’s a kid in the nets dreaming of playing in blue and gold. I want them to see us and think, ‘That could be me’,” the Hyderabad-born lad added.

What do officials say? Devang Bhimjyani, Head, Reliance Sports, stated that this is an opportunity to connect cricket and culture and inspire the next generation. "Mumbai Indians have always been about more than cricket. Nike shares our belief in athletes and in the power of sport to inspire. Together, we see an opportunity to connect cricket and culture, inspire the next generation, and take the spirit of MI and Mumbai to fans around the world," he said.

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“Cricket is woven into the heartbeat of India, and few teams capture its energy like Mumbai Indians,” says Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India. “The club embodies the ambition and belief that make sport so powerful. That's exactly what drew Nike to this partnership, which represents our effort to serve athletes, celebrate the game and help inspire the next generation.”

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in