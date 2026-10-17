Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with most successful head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians on Saturday parted ways mutually with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of the 2027 season of Indian Premier League (IPL), thus ending a 10-year long association between the five-time champions and the former Sri Lankan captain,

Under Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles across his two stints in the role, from 2017 to 2022 and again from 2024 to 2026. The development came weeks after Mumbai Indians appointed Rajasthan Royals (RR) team director Zubin Bharucha as director of performance.

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Another Under Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Although Mumbai Indians have not officially stated anything on the coach's appointment, but the five-time champions are most likely to appoint a new face at the top of the helm. Paras Mhambrey is the assistant coach at MI.

Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL title five times, have struggled in recent seasons, missing the playoffs in four of the last six editions. The franchise currently has Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga serving as batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

Mahela Jayawardene thanks MI owners Jayawardene credited the Mumbai Indians owners throughout his journey. “Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the Mumbai Indians and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure," Jayawardene said in a statement.

“Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI.”

In 2022, Jayawardene took on the role of Global Head of Performance, overseeing the expansion of the Mumbai Indians franchise across global leagues and working closely with coaching teams. During this period, Mumbai Indians Women, MI New York and MI Emirates each went on to win a title, in Women's Premier League, Major League Cricket and International League T20 respectively.

New Mumbai Indians coach next week According to a TOI report, Mumbai Indians are already in a lookout for a new head coach and have already multiple candidates on the table. “Mahela is always part of the one family. It was mutually decided to bring in fresh perspective from the upcoming season and a new coach is likely to be finalised in the coming week,” a source was quoted as saying by the outlet.