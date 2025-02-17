Mumbai Indians ‘nursery of cricket in India’: Ahead of IPL 2025, Nita Ambani reveals story of finding iconic players

Ahead of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani shared the inspiring story of how the franchise discovered and signed Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking at an event in Boston, Ambani recalled how she personally attended Ranji Trophy matches to scout young talent. She humorously referred to the lack of people watching such matches as “there were two crows sitting in the audience”.

During one such scouting session, MI’s team identified two young, underprivileged brothers, Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

"One day, our scouts took two young, lanky, thin boys to the camp. I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they'd eaten nothing but Maggi Noodles because they had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big,” Mukesh Ambani’s wife said.

“Those two brothers were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. In 2015, I bought Hardik Pandya at $10,000 in the auction. Today, he's the proud captain of Mumbai Indians.” she added.

Nita Ambani also narrated how MI scouts introduced her to a young fast bowler with an unusual bowling action but remarkable talent, Jasprit Bumrah. She recalled watching him bowl and feeling as if he could “speak to the ball”.

MI took a chance on him. He has since become one of the most successful pacers in international cricket.

“We watched him he could just speak to the ball. That was our Bumrah and the rest is history,” she said.

Mumbai Indians: Nursery of cricket Nita Ambani also talked about discovering Tilak Varma in 2024.

“Last year, we launched Tilak Varma, and now he is a proud member of Team India. So I think Mumbai Indians is rightfully called the nursery of cricket in India," she said.