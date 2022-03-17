Mumbai Indians put hoardings across Mumbai city to welcome other teams

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The #WelcomeDilKholKe billboards, customised to each of the visiting teams, have been set up across key locations in the city, and uses a creative rendition to bring alive the spirit of sports, excitement and affection
NEW DELHI :
Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022, Mumbai Indians have welcomed nine fellow franchises to the city with specialised billboards across the city.
Yellow colour has been used to welcome the Chennai Super Kings with the tagline 'Whistle Podu Dil Khol Ke,’, while Kolkata Knight Riders are welcomed to the city with their ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dil Khol Ke' slogan.
These, a representative of Mumbai Indians, said are greeting players, officials and the fans of each of these franchises representing different parts of the country as they set base across Mumbai for the Indian Premier League, 2022.
The Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, “The billboards installed across the city capture the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai – the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity. We, Mumbai Indians are a reflection of the city, its ethos and this campaign is a tribute to the warmth of the people of Mumbai in welcoming all the franchises of our IPL family."The statement added that with IPL back in India and in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians look forward to welcoming its loyal blue and gold 'Paltan' back to the stadiums. "We take pride in having one of the most passionate fan army – the Paltan who have backed the team for a decade and more with their unrelenting energy and enthusiasm," added the statement.The Indian Premier League, set to be played across Mumbai and Pune, starts on March 26, 2022. Mumbai Indians will play on March 27 against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.
