Mumbai Indians put hoardings across Mumbai city to welcome other teams

The Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, “The billboards installed across the city capture the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai – the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity. We, Mumbai Indians are a reflection of the city, its ethos and this campaign is a tribute to the warmth of the people of Mumbai in welcoming all the franchises of our IPL family."The statement added that with IPL back in India and in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians look forward to welcoming its loyal blue and gold 'Paltan' back to the stadiums. "We take pride in having one of the most passionate fan army – the Paltan who have backed the team for a decade and more with their unrelenting energy and enthusiasm," added the statement.The Indian Premier League, set to be played across Mumbai and Pune, starts on March 26, 2022. Mumbai Indians will play on March 27 against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.