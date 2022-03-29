Mumbai Indians release campaign film One Dream

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The film is a part of the team’s campaign ‘Khelenge Dil Kholke’, it brings to the fore, the aspect around identifying and backing young talent, which the team said in a statement is one of its core strengths
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
One Dream – a campaign film by Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 was released today. The film is a part of the team’s campaign ‘Khelenge Dil Kholke’, it brings to the fore, the aspect around identifying and backing young talent, which the team said in a statement is one of its core strengths.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
One Dream – a campaign film by Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 was released today. The film is a part of the team’s campaign ‘Khelenge Dil Kholke’, it brings to the fore, the aspect around identifying and backing young talent, which the team said in a statement is one of its core strengths.
The campaign film gives a creative expression to the contribution of the team to Indian cricket through its encouragement, support and environment provided to young talent to express themselves and fulfil their dreams of playing for India, it added in its statement.
The campaign film gives a creative expression to the contribution of the team to Indian cricket through its encouragement, support and environment provided to young talent to express themselves and fulfil their dreams of playing for India, it added in its statement.
The campaign features talent from the squad like Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan. These cricketers have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the current squad comprising Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan amongst others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Its spokesperson said, “Khelenge Dil Kholke is inspired from that ethos and “One Dream" is our vow to the young players that we identify. It is our commitment to offer them the support of the Mumbai Indians eco-system, help them hone their skills and achieve their dreams. We hope “One Dream" inspires young players to play hard, be sincere in training and believe in their dreams, because dreams do come true."
Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner, creative at Ogilvy, the firm behind the campaign said, “Cricket is the ultimate karmabhoomi for many young Indians. Many have come from different walks of life to give wings to this one dream. The creative idea explores the undying spirit of our young cricketers. To never give up and to believe in your dreams. Because it doesn’t take time to go from gully cricket to international cricket. It’s just a matter of faith and the right direction."
One Dream will feature a 360-degree execution strategy with a series of creatives that will run through the course of the season.