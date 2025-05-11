Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton heads to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort with family after IPL 2025 paused for one week

Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton chose to make most of the break following Indian Premier League's (IPL) one-week pause as the South African along with his family flew to Agra to soak into India's culture and heritage. The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The IPL 2025 came to a half on Thursday when the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel due to the air raids across the border areas.

Notably Mumbai Indians were scheduled to travel to Dharamshala to play Punjab Kings on May 11 but their flight had to be cancelled considering the India-Pakistan situation. Instead, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash was shifted to Ahmedabad.

But with the IPL 2025 suspended for a week, it gave the players of all 10 franchises a much-needed break to rejuvenate. With no clear picture of when IPL 2025 will resume, Rickelton took his family to Agra.

In a series of pictures the South African shared on his Instagram, Rickelton was seen posing in front of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

Ryan Rickelton in IPL 2025 Bought for ₹1 crore, Ryan Rickelton has been one of the main pillars of Mumbai Indians' resurgence in IPL 2025 after a shaky start. The South African, playing his maiden IPL, scored 336 runs so far in 12 games with three fifties and a best of 62 not out.

What's next in IPL 2025? According to several media reports, the IPL 2025 is likely to resume on either on May 16 or 17, provided the government clearance. The final is likely to be held on eithe May 30 or June 1. It is also being learnt that Kolkata might lose IPL 2025 final in revised schedule as there are forecast of rain and thunderstorm on that time.