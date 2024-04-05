Mumbai Indians share BIG update on Suryakumar Yadav's injury; will it change MI's fortune in IPL 2024
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians informed that Suryakumar Yadav joined practice sessions at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday
Suryakumar Yadav tried some of his trademark shots during the practice session
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians released a statement on its star batter Suryakumar Yadav on Friday and informed that the player joined practice sessions at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his explosive batting in the T20, remained out of the team so far due to injuries. The development came as Mumbai Indians started off the IPL 2024 season on a weak note as they lost their initial three matches.