IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians released a statement on its star batter Suryakumar Yadav on Friday and informed that the player joined practice sessions at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his explosive batting in the T20, remained out of the team so far due to injuries. The development came as Mumbai Indians started off the IPL 2024 season on a weak note as they lost their initial three matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the practice session, Suryakumar Yadav engaged in some mobility drills and played his trademark shots all across the ground.

“Suryakumar Yadav joined his teammates at Wankhede for an afternoon practice session ahead of our game on ESA game on Sunday. Surya came in earlier than the team and spent close to an hour, batting in the nets, playing his trademark shots all across the ground. Following his long batting session, Surya then did some training and mobility drills followed by catching up with his teammates and speaking with Mark Boucher, Head Coach, and Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach during the course of the practice," Mumbai Indians said in a press release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will it change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians? This is positive news for Mumbai Indians, as the team has seen struggling with their middle-order batting in the IPL 2024 season so far. Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya have shown some resistance, but the team needs a finisher like Suryakumar Yadav, who can shift the pressure onto bowlers with his creative shots on the ground.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play for Mumbai Indians in the next match against Delhi Capitals, where the Hardik Pandya-led side will make another attempt to grab a victory. The match is scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium and Mumbai Indians will have crucial home support during the game against Delhi Capitals.

