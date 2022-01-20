NEW DELHI: Fintech startup Slice has announced a three-year partnership with the Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians as its principal sponsor. As part of the deal, the company's logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians’ official jerseys. The partnership will mark the company's debut in sports sponsorships.

Rajan Bajaj, founder and CEO, said there was no correlation between a financial product and a cricket team. However, there are a lot of similarities between two teams that are seeking a championship.

"Being a successful team in the IPL with five titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not just fans, but also entrepreneurs like me with the team’s passion, focus, and persistent spirit. With cricket being at the heart of Indian culture, we will together bring more excitement to this vibrant culture as well as take it to all the cricket lovers around the world," he said.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, “We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. This deal is testament to how a millennial brand like slice trusts us as their preferred partner to connect with their young customers. It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and Gen Z fanbase."

In November 2021, the fintech firm raised $220 million in a Series-B fundraise led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. The company is building the best payment experience in India with its slice super card.

Tata IPL 2022 will be the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The tournament is scheduled to be played from April 2 and will last till the June 3.

