Mumbai Indians sink to new low in IPL 2026 after 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings during MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) have sunk to a new low in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

That was Mumbai Indians' fifth defeat in IPL 2026, and with just four points from seven matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side lie eighth in the 10-team standings. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, jumped to fifth place and currently have six points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians sink to new low in IPL Mumbai Indians were set a target of 208, after Sanju Samson's 54-ball century powered Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 from 20 overs. In reply, MI were bundled out for 104 in 19 overs, with Akeal Hosein (4/17) being the pick of the bowlers.

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CSK thus thumped MI by 103 runs, making this the biggest-ever defeat for Mumbai Indians in terms of runs in their IPL history. This is also MI's biggest margin of defeat in terms of runs at the Wankhede Stadium, surpassing their 39-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2015.

Their total of 104 is also the lowest for MI against CSK, surpassing their total of 136/8 when the two teams met in Dubai in 2021.

For Chennai Super Kings, their 103-run win over MI is their biggest win margin in the IPL in terms of runs. This surpassed CSK's 97-run win over Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2015.

The Yellow Brigade have also won five out of their last six IPL matches against Mumbai Indians since 2023, with their only win since then coming in IPL 2025 in Mumbai, when they won by nine wickets. CSK now have 19 wins over MI in the IPL in 40 matches, the most number of wins over MI by any team.

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They bettered Punjab Kings' (PBKS) record of 18 wins over MI in 35 matches. This is also for the first time in IPL history that MI have lost three straight matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians haven’t won the IPL since 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) to clinch their fifth title. MI were missing the services of the experienced Rohit Sharma, who has been out of action since the middle of April due to a hamstring injury.

Chennai Super Kings, who last won the IPL in 2023, will be looking to make the IPL playoffs after missing out on it in 2024 and 2025. CSK finished fifth in 2024 and endured a 10th place finish in IPL 2025.