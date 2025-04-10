Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch apologises to Pakistan Cricket Board amid IPL 2025: Know why

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch on Thursday issued an apology for withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The all-rounder joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement player after going unsold in the Indian Premier League mega auction. Mumbai Indians signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams, Bosch's national teammate. Bosch was initially contracted to represent Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

In a joint statement issued by the player and the Pakistan Cricket Board, Corbin Bosch has expressed his regrets over the decision to withdraw from the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League which starts on April 11.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”