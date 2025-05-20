Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma gifts Lamborghini SUV to stunned cricket fantasy winner amidst IPL 2025

One lucky cricket fan had the biggest surprise of his life after Mumbai Indians legendary batsman Rohit Sharma gifted him his personal Lamborghini Urus SUV.

The lucky fan is a contest winner of the fantasy cricket platform Dream 11.

The MI veteran personally gifted the sports luxury SUV, which apparently costs north of ₹4 crore, and the video has since gone viral. Watch here:

Why did Rohit gift his personal luxury car? Prior to the start of the Indian Premier League season 2025, Dream 11 ran a promotion ad campaign with many cricketers, including Sharma.

In one of those campaigns, ‘Hitman’, as Sharma is fondly known, promised his Lamborghini Urus SUV to one of the lucky winners of the cricket fantasty platform.

And the MI veteran kept his promise as he gave the keys to the swanky blue SUV to the stunned winner.

The SUV has a special number plate with the digita “264”. The numbers denote his highest ODI score, which he hit against Sri Lanka in 2013, and is also the highest individual ODI score till date.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2025 The 38-year-old has not had the greatest of IPL campaigns from a personal point of view as he has been below his usual best.

In 11 innings in IPL 2025, Sharma has scored 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.28.

However, MI have pulled strongly towards the business end of the league stage and currently sit fourth in the table with 14 points from 12 matches.

The five-time champions are well set to earn a playoff spot but they will have to beat fellow contender Delhi Capitals, who sit just a place below them in the standings with one lesser point from 12 matches.

MI face DC at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21, Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, in what will be a virtual quarterfinal.

