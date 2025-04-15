Mumbai Indians told to drop Rohit Sharma in batting order amid poor IPL 2025 form; ’It’s not a crime, it’s not helping’

Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has played a part in Mumbai Indians campaign so far. With scores of 0, 8, 13, 17, and 18, the former Mumbai Indians captain has done no justice to his reputation and been reduced to an Impact sub for majority of the matches in IPL 2025.

Out of six matches Mumbai Indians have played so far, the Hardik Pandya-led side won just twice, the latest against Delhi Capitals on the weekend. They are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table.

Former India women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra felt demoting Rohit Sharma down the order might help the five-time champions. “You can be out of form. It's not a crime to be out of form,” Chopra told PTI on Tuesday

"The only idea is that it's not helping, it's not setting the start that Mumbai Indians were looking for or are looking for right at the top," she added. Chopra is currently commentating in IPL 2025.

While Ryan Rickelton has played well while opening the innings with Mumbai Indians, Rohit has struggled. "So, I mean, they have options, they can always look at pushing Rohit Sharma down the order or not utilizing all those options are always there.

"But it's not that Rohit Sharma is out of form, it's just that sometimes you don't start the tournament on that good a note or that high a note and it can affect you as a batter or as a player as well," she added.

What happens if Rohit Sharma gets demoted? In case, Rohit is demoted in the batting order, Suryakumar Yadav could open the innings for Mumbai Indians. He has opened the batting in IPL in 12 matches, scoring 441 runs at a strike rate of 136.11. In that case, Tilak Varma can also come up at no.3, a position where the left-hander had most success.