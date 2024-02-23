Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capital, WPL 2024: When and where to watch the match, live streaming details and more
Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians will take on the might of Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams had last met each other in the finals of Womens premier league 2023.
The second season of Women’s Premier is set to begin with a bang with the last yar’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals setting the tone of the season in opener at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. While Harmnapreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians had clinched the inaugural WPL trophy, Delhi Capitals will be looking to avenge that loss this time around.