The second season of Women’s Premier is set to begin with a bang with the last yar’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals setting the tone of the season in opener at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. While Harmnapreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians had clinched the inaugural WPL trophy, Delhi Capitals will be looking to avenge that loss this time around. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning also shared her excitement about the tournament via a release, she said, "We have had a bit more time to get together as a squad this year. We have had some camps throughout the year as well, which has helped the players to improve. I have been looking forward to this tournament for a while. It was great to be a part of this tournament last season. I have been playing some cricket in Australia. I am coming into this tournament with confidence and looking forward to helping the Delhi Capitals win as many games as possible,"

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also talked about MI's preparation ahead of the 1st match, saying, “We just kept our preparations very simple. We are trying not to expect too much from ourselves and doing too many things. That was our approach last year too and we want to continue that. We are feeling very confident going into this match and tournament," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals full squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

When and where to watch the WPL 2024 openening match? The live match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be be played at 7:30pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The live-streaming of this crucial encounter can be watched via the JioCinema app and website while the match will also be broadcasted via the Sports 18 Network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!