LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 8 overs is 66/2

10 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 66/2 after 8 overs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 34 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur at 14 runs

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025Premium
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score :

Mumbai Indians Innings Highlights :

  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Mumbai 41/2
  • Strategic Time-out: Mumbai 47/2 in 7.0 overs

    15 Feb 2025, 08:07:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 66/2 after 8 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 34 (28)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 14 (10)
    Delhi Capitals
    Radha Yadav 0/18 (1)

    15 Feb 2025, 08:04:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 52/2 after 7.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Short of a length around middle and off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt steps away from the stumps and pulls this flat through mid-wicket for four. Jemimah Rodrigues did put in a good effort running to her left from deep mid-wicket but this was hit with some power.

    15 Feb 2025, 08:00:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 48/2 after 7 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 28 (25)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (6)
    Delhi Capitals
    Annabel Sutherland 0/7 (1)

    15 Feb 2025, 08:00:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 47/2 after 6.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! DISPATCHED FOR FOUR! Short-pitched, around middle and leg, Natalie steps out her crease and pulls this flat and past mid-wicket in a flash for a boundary.

    15 Feb 2025, 07:56:44 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 41/2 after 6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 22 (20)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (5)
    Delhi Capitals
    Minnu Mani 0/7 (1)

    15 Feb 2025, 07:56:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Minnu Mani bowling . Mumbai Indians at 40/2 after 5.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Manipulating the field to her best. Tossed up wide outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt brings out the reverse sweep and just helps this past short third to her left for a boundary.

    15 Feb 2025, 07:52:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 34/2 after 5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 16 (16)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 1 (3)
    Delhi Capitals
    Shikha Pandey 2/8 (3)

    15 Feb 2025, 07:49:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 32/2 after 4.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Shikha Pandey.

    15 Feb 2025, 07:48:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 32/1 after 4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 15 (15)
    Yastika Bhatia 11 (7)
    Delhi Capitals
    Arundhati Reddy 0/7 (1)

    15 Feb 2025, 07:42:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 25/1 after 3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Yastika Bhatia 10 (6)
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 10 (10)
    Delhi Capitals
    Shikha Pandey 1/6 (2)

    15 Feb 2025, 07:41:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 24/1 after 2.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! That's been hammered down for four. Pitched-up around middle and leg, Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets solidly behind the line of it and drills this past mid on for a boundary.

    15 Feb 2025, 07:35:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 1/1 after 1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0 (3)
    Yastika Bhatia 1 (1)
    Delhi Capitals
    Shikha Pandey 1/1 (1)

    15 Feb 2025, 07:32:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hayley Matthews is out and Mumbai Indians at 1/1 after 0.3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Meg Lanning b Shikha Pandey.

    15 Feb 2025, 06:32:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
    Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

