Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 8 overs is 66/2

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score :
Mumbai Indians Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Mumbai 41/2
- Strategic Time-out: Mumbai 47/2 in 7.0 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 34 (28)
Harmanpreet Kaur 14 (10)
Delhi Capitals
Radha Yadav 0/18 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Short of a length around middle and off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt steps away from the stumps and pulls this flat through mid-wicket for four. Jemimah Rodrigues did put in a good effort running to her left from deep mid-wicket but this was hit with some power.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 28 (25)
Harmanpreet Kaur 3 (6)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/7 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! DISPATCHED FOR FOUR! Short-pitched, around middle and leg, Natalie steps out her crease and pulls this flat and past mid-wicket in a flash for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 22 (20)
Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (5)
Delhi Capitals
Minnu Mani 0/7 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Manipulating the field to her best. Tossed up wide outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt brings out the reverse sweep and just helps this past short third to her left for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 16 (16)
Harmanpreet Kaur 1 (3)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 2/8 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Shikha Pandey.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 15 (15)
Yastika Bhatia 11 (7)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 0/7 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 10 (6)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 10 (10)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 1/6 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! That's been hammered down for four. Pitched-up around middle and leg, Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets solidly behind the line of it and drills this past mid on for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0 (3)
Yastika Bhatia 1 (1)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 1/1 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Meg Lanning b Shikha Pandey.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 2 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.