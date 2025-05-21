MI VS DC, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Mumbai clash with Delhi in a must-win match; but rain scare looms large

Mumbai Indians will play Delhi Capitals today (May 21) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM. It is a critical game as both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in IPL 2025.
However, heavy rain in Mumbai may affect the game. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city. If the match is washed out, points will be shared. MI will move to 15, and DC to 14. In that case, their playoff chances will be tricky.
After over 60 IPL league matches, only one playoff spot is left — and it’s a do-or-die clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium could decide which team makes it through.
Mumbai have made a strong comeback after a slow start and now have 14 points. They have won 4 out of their last 5 matches.
Delhi, who had a great start, have struggled recently and sit at 13 points. They have lost 4 out of their last 5 matches.
As per AccuWeather, there is a 90% chance of precipitation in Mumbai tonight as it predicts 12.4 mm rain. In such a scenario, the MI vs DC encounter tonight seems unlikely. The Indian Meteorological Department’s yellow alert for Mumbai.
GT, RCB and PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs. If Mumbai win this match, they will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points. If Delhi win, the situation will remain uncertain for both teams.
Amid heavy-rain predictions, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has asked IPL authorities to relocate the match to another city.
“Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league, it is my request that tomorrow’s game also be moved to a different location,” he wrote.