MI VS DC, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Mumbai clash with Delhi in a must-win match; but rain scare looms large

Mumbai Indians will play Delhi Capitals today (May 21) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM. It is a critical game as both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in IPL 2025.

However, heavy rain in Mumbai may affect the game. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city. If the match is washed out, points will be shared. MI will move to 15, and DC to 14. In that case, their playoff chances will be tricky.