Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: How was KKR fared at Wankhede? Full details

Mumbai Indians will welcome defending champions the Kolkata Knight Riders to their den, the Wankhede Stadium, for what promises to be a high voltage clash on Monday. The two teams have a rivalry as old as the Indian Premier League itself and will pull out all stops in India’s financial capital in their bid to come out top trumps.

Both teams come into this fixture with contrasting fortunes. The home side sits bottom of the table with consecutive losses in their two opening matches while KKR recovered from their open day defeat, at home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with a win against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, on Wednesday.

The two sides have played each other in 34 matches with MI having a significant upper hand in this rivalry. However, KKR can take solace from their last visit to the Wankhede stadium, having won that fixture by 24 runs. In fact, KKR did the double over MI last season as they beat them home and away in 2024 enroute to winning the IPL title.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Monday’s blockbuster encounter.

MI vs KKR: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 34 - MI: 23 wins, KKR: 11 wins,

The last time the two teams played was at the Eden Gardens on May 11, 2024. KKR won by 18 runs.

KKR record at the Wankhede Stadium While KKR might have done the double against MI in 2024, the Wankhede Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for the defending champions.

Total matches played: 17, Won: 5, Lost: 12

Highest Score: 185/6 vs Mumbai Indians (2023) - MI won by 5 wickets

Lowest Score: 67/10 vs Mumbai Indians (2008) - MI won by 8 wickets

MI record at the Wankhede Stadium Total matches played: 85, Won: 53, Lost: 31, Tied: 1

Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs (2024)

Highest score: 234/5 vs Delhi Capitals (2024) - MI won by 29 runs

Lowest score: 87/10 (18.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018) - SRH won by 31 runs

MI vs KKR: Most Runs Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 28, Runs: 954, Average: 41.47, Strike Rake: 128.05, Highest Score: 109*

Suryakumar Yadav (KKR/MI) - Matches: 19, Runs: 590, Average: 39.33, Strike Rake: 149.74, Highest Score: 59

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - Matches: 6, Runs: 362, Average: 72.40, Strike Rake: 165.29, Highest Score: 104

MI vs KKR: Most wickets Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 23, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.80, Average: 23.34, Best Figures: 4/15

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.73, Average: 20.68, Best Figures: 5/10