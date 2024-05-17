Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dewald Brevis is out

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score :
Lucknow Super Giants Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (0.3 ovs): D Padikkal against MUM (LBW) Unsuccessful (MUM: 2, LKO: 1)
- Lucknow 1/1: D Padikkal lbw b N Thushara 0(1)
- Referral 2 (1.3 ovs): M Stoinis against MUM (LBW) Successful (MUM: 2, LKO: 1)
- Referral 3 (4.2 ovs): MUM against M Stoinis (Wide) Successful (MUM: 2, LKO: 1)
- Lucknow 50/2 in 6.3 overs
- Strategic Time-out: Lucknow 68/2 in 9.0 overs
- Lucknow 102/3 in 12.3 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 52 off 22 balls between KL Rahul (13) and N Pooran (35)
- N Pooran T20 fifty: 53 runs in 36 balls (2x4) (7x6)
- Lucknow 152/3 in 14.4 overs
- KL Rahul T20 fifty: 51 runs in 37 balls (2x4) (3x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 38 balls between KL Rahul (28) and N Pooran (67)
- Strategic Time-out: Lucknow 170/3 in 16.0 overs
- Lucknow 204/6 in 19.2 overs
- Referral 4 (19.5 ovs): A Badoni against MUM (Wide) Unsuccessful (MUM: 2, LKO: 0)
- Innings Break: Lucknow 214/6 in 20.0 overs
Mumbai Indians Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (3.5 ovs): D Brevis against LKO (Wide) Unsuccessful (MUM: 1, LKO: 2)
- Rain Stoppage: Mumbai 33/0 in 3.5 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: Mumbai 33/0 in 3.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! What a take in the deep from Krunal Pandya and Dewald Brevis will be disappointed with that.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Dewald Brevis has picked the screws off that one. Naveen-ul-Haq persists with the slower one and bowls it in the slot around off. Brevis gets down on one knee and swats it away with the angle over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Mumbai flying now!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Squeezed away by Dewald Brevis!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma 61 (32)
Dewald Brevis 13 (16)
Lucknow Super Giants
Ravi Bishnoi 0/11 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Rohit Sharma is playing the field so well at the moment.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! That's been struck so well by Rohit Sharma. Slightly tossed up, full and outside off, driven firmly and just to the right of cover for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma 53 (29)
Dewald Brevis 10 (13)
Lucknow Super Giants
Mohsin Khan 0/23 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Wow, Rohit Sharma with an aggressive hit and FIFTY comes up for him as there is a huge roar from the crowd.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! No stopping that one!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Oh, Ravi Bishnoi has made a meal of that one.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Dewald Brevis 10 (13)
Rohit Sharma 39 (23)
Lucknow Super Giants
Naveen-ul-Haq 0/11 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Too full and around off stump, Rohit Sharma just manages to keep his shape and ends up lifting it off the outer half of the bat over wide mid off for another boundary. The 50 is up for Mumbai as well.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Gets enough on it!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma 29 (19)
Dewald Brevis 9 (11)
Lucknow Super Giants
Mohsin Khan 0/9 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR MORE! Streaky but they all count! Lands it outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge as it races away through the right of the keeper for a boundary!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Excellent from Rohit Sharma! Lands it way outside off, Rohit Sharma reaches out and slaps it through the point fielder for a boundary!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Dewald Brevis 9 (11)
Rohit Sharma 20 (13)
Lucknow Super Giants
Krunal Pandya 0/8 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Dewald Brevis has finally opened up! Short and on leg, Dewald Brevis shuffles across and pulls it all the way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Dewald Brevis 2 (6)
Rohit Sharma 19 (12)
Lucknow Super Giants
Arshad Khan 0/11 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Dewald Brevis 1 (3)
Rohit Sharma 18 (9)
Lucknow Super Giants
Matt Henry 0/14 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX AGAIN! Massive hit! On a length and on off, Rohit Sharma dances down the track and lofts it over long off for yet another maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! All the way! Stand and deliver stuff from Rohit Sharma! Touch fuller and on off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and heaves it over cow corner for a maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma 5 (4)
Dewald Brevis 1 (2)
Lucknow Super Giants
Arshad Khan 0/8 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a streaky boundary! Lands it on off, with some extra bounce, Rohit Sharma looks to flick it but gets a leading edge as the ball races away through point for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
Ayush Badoni 22 (10)
Krunal Pandya 12 (7)
Mumbai Indians
Romario Shepherd 0/30 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Excellent from Ayush Badoni! Wide again, Ayush Badoni picks it well and sogs it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX AGAIN! This is even better! Back to back maximums! Bowls it outside off, Ayush Badoni moves to his right again and lofts it over deep extra covers for yet another maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Up, up, and away! What a shot! Bowls it outside off, Ayush Badoni moves to his right and hammers it over covers as the ball sails into the stands for a maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
Ayush Badoni 5 (4)
Krunal Pandya 12 (7)
Mumbai Indians
Nuwan Thushara 3/28 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played! Short and on leg, Krunal Pandya swivels and pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
Ayush Badoni 1 (1)
Krunal Pandya 7 (4)
Mumbai Indians
Piyush Chawla 3/29 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Massive hit! Lands it full and on off, Krunal Pandya gets low and lofts it downtown as the ball sails into the stands for a maximum!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! A team hat-trick for Mumbai and Lucknow are losing the plot here.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
Arshad Khan 0 (1)
KL Rahul 55 (40)
Mumbai Indians
Nuwan Thushara 3/19 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Nehal Wadhera b Nuwan Thushara.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Nicholas Pooran walks back after a fine knock!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR MORE! Gets it through the middle of his bat this time! Lands it on off, Nicholas Pooran hangs back and hammers it over extra covers for another boundary!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Not where he intended but gets the result! Lands it on off, Nicholas Pooran looks to heave it but miscues it through square leg for a boundary!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 55 (40)
Nicholas Pooran 67 (24)
Mumbai Indians
Romario Shepherd 0/11 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Lands it outside off again, KL Rahul picks it well and steers it through point for a boundary! This is excellent batting!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Fifty up for the skipper! A full toss, on middle, KL Rahul picks it well and times it magnificently through mid-wicket. Easy pickings!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 47 (36)
Nicholas Pooran 66 (22)
Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir 0/17 (0.4)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! KL Rahul has had enough of just watching the show and decides to join in, 29 off that over. Tossed up on the stumps, Rahul skips down the pitch and whacks the ball a long way over long on for a fourth maximum in the over. Lucknow have gone into overdrive mode here.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: FOUR! Oh, just misses a fourth maximum in a row but it will be a boundary. Tossed up around off stump, Nicholas Pooran goes inside-out and lofts it over covers for a lovely four.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Change of bowler but no change in the result and Nicholas Pooran has made it three sixes out of three balls.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! FIFTY up for Nicholas Pooran in just 19 balls and this is his third half-century of this campaign. Another full toss from Arjun Tendulkar on middle and leg, Pooran with a swipe across the line and he nails the shot over deep square leg for another maximum. Pooran making a mark in front of the Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister who is in the crowd tonight and Arjun's night has come to an end it seems.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Oh, that was begging to be hit and Nicholas Pooran moves to 49 with that shot.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 41 (35)
Nicholas Pooran 43 (17)
Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya 0/27 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Wow, that was hit with disdain!
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! Up and over and Nicholas Pooran is turning on the heat here.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!