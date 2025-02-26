Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 7 overs is 65/1

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score :
UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :
- UP 50/1 in 4.3 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 52 off 23 balls between G Harris (36) and Vrinda D (14)
UP Warriorz at 65/1 after 7 overs
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 39 (20)
Vrinda Dinesh 23 (19)
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur 0/3 (1)
UP Warriorz at 62/1 after 6 overs
UP Warriorz
Vrinda Dinesh 21 (15)
Grace Harris 38 (18)
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews 0/27 (2)
Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 61/1 after 5.5 overs
FOUR! Tossed up around middle and off, Vrinda Dinesh dances down the track and lofts this up and over the bowler for a boundary down towards the sight screen.
UP Warriorz at 55/1 after 5 overs
UP Warriorz
Vrinda Dinesh 15 (10)
Grace Harris 37 (17)
Mumbai Indians
Shabnim Ismail 0/21 (2)
UP Warriorz at 48/1 after 4 overs
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 36 (15)
Vrinda Dinesh 9 (6)
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews 0/20 (1)
Grace Harris smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 48/1 after 3.5 overs
SIX! Up, up and away!
Grace Harris smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 42/1 after 3.4 overs
FOUR! Grace Harris is on fire!
Grace Harris smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 38/1 after 3.3 overs
FOUR! A boundary more to follow the biggie. Tossed up on off again, Grace Harris slogs this off the inside off her bat and finds the gap towards deep square for four.
Grace Harris smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 34/1 after 3.2 overs
SIX! BOOM! The first one of the inning!
UP Warriorz at 28/1 after 3 overs
UP Warriorz
Vrinda Dinesh 9 (6)
Grace Harris 16 (9)
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 1/12 (2)
Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . UP Warriorz at 28/1 after 2.6 overs
FOUR! Another expensive over from Mumbai!
Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . UP Warriorz at 20/1 after 2.1 overs
FOUR! Glorious from the willow of Vrinda Dinesh this time. Pitched-up around middle and off, Vrinda Dinesh gets right behind it and lofts this up and over cover for four.
Grace Harris smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 12/1 after 1.5 overs
FOUR! Back to back boundaries!
UP Warriorz at 2/1 after 1 overs
UP Warriorz
Vrinda Dinesh 0 (2)
Grace Harris 1 (1)
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 1/2 (1)
It's a Wicket. Kiran Navgire is out and UP Warriorz at 2/1 after 0.4 overs
OUT! TAKEN! The first wicket of UP falls early! Natalie Sciver-Brunt draws the first blood for her badge!
Playing XI
UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.
Playing XI
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Yastika Bhatia(WK), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Details
Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.