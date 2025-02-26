Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 -0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,203.90 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 -0.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,683.60 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.85 0.75%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 7 overs is 65/1
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 7 overs is 65/1

11 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 65/1 after 7 overs, Grace Harris at 39 runs and Vrinda Dinesh at 23 runs

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025Premium
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score :

UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :

  • UP 50/1 in 4.3 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 52 off 23 balls between G Harris (36) and Vrinda D (14)

    26 Feb 2025, 08:00:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 65/1 after 7 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 39 (20)
    Vrinda Dinesh 23 (19)
    Mumbai Indians
    Amanjot Kaur 0/3 (1)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:56:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 62/1 after 6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Vrinda Dinesh 21 (15)
    Grace Harris 38 (18)
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 0/27 (2)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:56:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 61/1 after 5.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Tossed up around middle and off, Vrinda Dinesh dances down the track and lofts this up and over the bowler for a boundary down towards the sight screen.

    26 Feb 2025, 07:53:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 55/1 after 5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Vrinda Dinesh 15 (10)
    Grace Harris 37 (17)
    Mumbai Indians
    Shabnim Ismail 0/21 (2)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:49:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 48/1 after 4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 36 (15)
    Vrinda Dinesh 9 (6)
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 0/20 (1)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:49:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 48/1 after 3.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: SIX! Up, up and away!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:47:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 42/1 after 3.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Grace Harris is on fire!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:47:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 38/1 after 3.3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! A boundary more to follow the biggie. Tossed up on off again, Grace Harris slogs this off the inside off her bat and finds the gap towards deep square for four.

    26 Feb 2025, 07:46:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 34/1 after 3.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: SIX! BOOM! The first one of the inning!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:45:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 28/1 after 3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Vrinda Dinesh 9 (6)
    Grace Harris 16 (9)
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 1/12 (2)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:45:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . UP Warriorz at 28/1 after 2.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Another expensive over from Mumbai!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:42:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Vrinda Dinesh smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . UP Warriorz at 20/1 after 2.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Glorious from the willow of Vrinda Dinesh this time. Pitched-up around middle and off, Vrinda Dinesh gets right behind it and lofts this up and over cover for four.

    26 Feb 2025, 07:41:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 12/1 after 1.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: FOUR! Back to back boundaries!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:36:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score:
    UP Warriorz
    Vrinda Dinesh 0 (2)
    Grace Harris 1 (1)
    Mumbai Indians
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 1/2 (1)

    26 Feb 2025, 07:35:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kiran Navgire is out and UP Warriorz at 2/1 after 0.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! The first wicket of UP falls early! Natalie Sciver-Brunt draws the first blood for her badge!

    26 Feb 2025, 07:04:16 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(C), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

    26 Feb 2025, 07:03:46 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Scores: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: Mumbai (Playing XI) - Yastika Bhatia(WK), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita.

    26 Feb 2025, 06:35:51 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match Details
    Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue