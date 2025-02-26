LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz score after 7 overs is 65/1

11 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score: UP Warriorz at 65/1 after 7 overs, Grace Harris at 39 runs and Vrinda Dinesh at 23 runs