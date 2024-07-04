With cricket fans painting the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai blue to welcome the T20 World Cup champions, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma thanked the fans stating 'Mumbai never disappoints'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To welcome the world champions, a sea of fans gathered at Marine Drive and packed the Wankhede Stadium on 4 July.

After the Indian cricket team reached Mumbai, they received the greatest reception by thousands of fans, who participated in the victory parade that covered one kilometre route from NCPA to Wankhede Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After reaching Wankhede Stadium, Rohit addressed the fans and said, “Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very very happy and relieved."

Apart from this, Rohit also praised Hardik Pandya and said, "Obviously, Hardik was bowling that crucial overs for us. Hats off to him to bowl the last overs. You know, how many runs you made, there is so much pressure to bowl that over. Hats off to him..." Following this, the crowd at Wankhede started chanting 'Hardik, Hardik' and the player thanks the fans with all the humbleness.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was booed by the same Mumbai fans during the IPL 2024 after he took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians. The booing went louder as Hardik failed to perform and MI kept losing matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also applauded Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian cricket team is lucky to have a bowler like Bumrah. He said at Wankhede, "I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that - man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!