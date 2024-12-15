The penultimate Syed Mushtaq Ali clash will be played between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. While Mumbai have lifted the SMAT trophy once in the 2022-23 season, MP will be playing their second final today after losing to Bengal in the 2010-11 season.

Mumbai opening batter Ajinkya Rahane has once again shown why he is regarded as one of India's most talented cricketers as he tops the run-scoring charts in this year's tournament with 432 runs in the eight matches played so far at an average of 61.71 and a strike rate of 169.41. The star-studded side booked their place in the final with a convincing 6-wicket win over Baroda, with skipper Rahane leading from the front with 98 runs off 56 balls.

Following a similar trajectory in the tournament, Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar has also led from the front and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 347 runs in the 9 matches at a strike rate of 182.63 and an average of 49.57.

Madhya Pradesh reached the final after defeating Delhi by 7 wickets with skipper Patidar the main architect, scoring 66 runs off 29 balls.

When is Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT 2024 final match? The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium from 4:30 PM Indian time.

Where to watch Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh SMAT 2024 final match? The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 clash will be broadcast live on Sports 18 Khel, and the match can also be live-streamed via the JioCinema website and app.

Squads for SMAT 2024 Final: Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Akash Anand, Sairaj Patil, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, M Juned Khan, Himanshu Singh