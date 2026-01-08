Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl; Punjab bench Shubman Gill

Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Mumbai have opted to bowl first after Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Punjab in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash in Jaipur on Thursday. With the ODI series against New Zealand next, it will be Iyer's last preparation time ahead of his India comeback since his spleen injury in Australia last year.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been excluded from the Punjab playing XI. The Indian ODI and vice-captain managed to score just 11 runs in Punjab's previous encounter against Goa.

Mumbai vs Punjab playing XIs

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore(w), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Shashank Attarde