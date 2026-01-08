Live Updates

Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl; Punjab bench Shubman Gill

Interestingly, Punjab have benched Shubman Gill.

Updated8 Jan 2026, 09:12:24 AM IST
8 Jan 2026, 09:12:24 AM IST
Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first. (PTI)

Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Mumbai have opted to bowl first after Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Punjab in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash in Jaipur on Thursday. With the ODI series against New Zealand next, it will be Iyer's last preparation time ahead of his India comeback since his spleen injury in Australia last year.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been excluded from the Punjab playing XI. The Indian ODI and vice-captain managed to score just 11 runs in Punjab's previous encounter against Goa.

Mumbai vs Punjab playing XIs

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore(w), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Shashank Attarde

Follow updates here:
8 Jan 2026, 09:12:21 AM IST

Mumbai Vs Punjab LIVE Score: Why Shubman Gill is not playing?

According to sources, Shubman Gill is understood to have joined the Indian camp in Vadodara, the venue for the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. Meanwhile, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant will be joining the squad after playing today's respective games.

8 Jan 2026, 09:10:45 AM IST

Mumbai Vs Punjab LIVE Score: How Shubman, Shreyas performed in last game?

Coming from a toe injury, Shubman Gill returned to competitive cricket against Goa. But the Indian ODI and Test skipper could only manage eight runs in Punjab's win. On the same day, Shreyas Iyer played his first game since the spleen injury he suffered in Australia last October. The Mumbai captain scored 80-plus odd runs during their win over Himachal Pradesh.

8 Jan 2026, 09:00:25 AM IST

Mumbai Vs Punjab LIVE Score: Mumbai opt to bowl

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Mumbai opted to bowl first.

8 Jan 2026, 08:59:49 AM IST

Mumbai vs Punjab Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai vs Punjab clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground.

