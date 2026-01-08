Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl; Punjab bench Shubman Gill

Mumbai Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score: Mumbai have opted to bowl first after Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Punjab in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash in Jaipur on Thursday. With the ODI series against New Zealand next, it will be Iyer's last preparation time ahead of his India comeback since his spleen injury in Australia last year.
Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been excluded from the Punjab playing XI. The Indian ODI and vice-captain managed to score just 11 runs in Punjab's previous encounter against Goa.
Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar
Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore(w), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Shashank Attarde
According to sources, Shubman Gill is understood to have joined the Indian camp in Vadodara, the venue for the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. Meanwhile, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant will be joining the squad after playing today's respective games.
Coming from a toe injury, Shubman Gill returned to competitive cricket against Goa. But the Indian ODI and Test skipper could only manage eight runs in Punjab's win. On the same day, Shreyas Iyer played his first game since the spleen injury he suffered in Australia last October. The Mumbai captain scored 80-plus odd runs during their win over Himachal Pradesh.
