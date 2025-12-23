Mumbai vs Sikkim Live streaming: When & where to watch Rohit Sharma's return to Vijay Hazare Trophy on TV & online?

Rohit Sharma will return to Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time after 2018 when Mumbai take on Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday in a Group C clash. Rohit, who now plays only ODIs for India, has been named in the Mumbai squad for the first two matches against Sikkim and Uttarakhand (on December 26).

Rohit's inclusion in the Mumbai squad will be a big boost for the team, led by Shardul Thakur. His return to the domestic setup comes up at a time after BCCI's directive for its centrally-contracted players to play first class matches when not on national duty.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit's availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy also will help the former Indian captain with the much-needed game time ahead of the New Zealand ODIs next month. The right-hander has been in good form lately, having scored three fifties and a hundred against South Africa and Australia.

Rohit Sharma's record in Vijay Hazare Trophy Rohit has played around 18 games for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring close to 600 runs. The last time Rohit played for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in 2018 in the knockouts of the tournament.

He scored an unbeaten 33 against Bihar in the quarterfinal and 17 in the semifinal against Hyderabad. However, Rohit missed on lifting the trophy as he missed the final due to national commitments.

Mumbai vs Sikkim match details Tournament: Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date: December 24

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 9 AM IST

When & where to watch Mumbai vs Sikkim? Star Sports has been roped in as the official broadcaster of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India. Star Sports channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Sikkim match from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of Mumbai vs Sikkim match will be available on JioStar app and website.