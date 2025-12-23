Subscribe

Mumbai vs Sikkim Live streaming: When & where to watch Rohit Sharma's return to Vijay Hazare Trophy on TV & online?

Rohit Sharma has confirmed his availbility for Mumbai in the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The last time Rohit played for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in 2018 in the knockouts of the tournament.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Dec 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai in the first two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur.
Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai in the first two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma will return to Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time after 2018 when Mumbai take on Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday in a Group C clash. Rohit, who now plays only ODIs for India, has been named in the Mumbai squad for the first two matches against Sikkim and Uttarakhand (on December 26).

Rohit's inclusion in the Mumbai squad will be a big boost for the team, led by Shardul Thakur. His return to the domestic setup comes up at a time after BCCI's directive for its centrally-contracted players to play first class matches when not on national duty.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi vs Andhra Live streaming: When and where to watch Virat Kohli in VHT?

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit's availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy also will help the former Indian captain with the much-needed game time ahead of the New Zealand ODIs next month. The right-hander has been in good form lately, having scored three fifties and a hundred against South Africa and Australia.

Rohit Sharma's record in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit has played around 18 games for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring close to 600 runs. The last time Rohit played for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in 2018 in the knockouts of the tournament.

He scored an unbeaten 33 against Bihar in the quarterfinal and 17 in the semifinal against Hyderabad. However, Rohit missed on lifting the trophy as he missed the final due to national commitments.

Advertisement
Also Read | Want to watch Virat-Rohit play after IND vs SA? See Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule

Mumbai vs Sikkim match details

Tournament: Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date: December 24

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 9 AM IST

When & where to watch Mumbai vs Sikkim?

Star Sports has been roped in as the official broadcaster of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India. Star Sports channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Sikkim match from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of Mumbai vs Sikkim match will be available on JioStar app and website.

Also Read | When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after IND vs SA 3rd ODI?

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Shardul Thakur (C), Rohit Sharma (first 2 games), Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chinmay Sutar, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge

Advertisement
 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMumbai vs Sikkim Live streaming: When & where to watch Rohit Sharma's return to Vijay Hazare Trophy on TV & online?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts