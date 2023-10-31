Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was shocked to see Mumbai's polluted skyline during a recent flight. The ace cricketer had been flying to the city for an upcoming World Cup match against Sri Lanka when he saw it blanketed in thick smog.

“Mumbai, yeh kya ho gaya (Mumbai, what has happened?)," he posted on Instagram.

Notably, Sharma is a native of Mumbai, and has played cricket across the city from an early age. He represented the Mumbai Ranji team through his domestic first-class career, and also leads the city-based franchise team of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharma's surprise at seeing the Mumbai skyline comes at a time when the city's air quality index (AQI) has sharply deteriorated. Following the end of the monsoon season, the city has been witnessing AQI ranging from ‘poor’ to 'very poor' and ‘severe’. There have been few instances of ‘moderate’ AQI recorded in recent days.

Taking cognisance of reports related to the poor air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court has initiated a suo motu PIL. The Indian Express reported on October 31 that government bodies have been asked to list out their plan of action to address the issue.

The HC bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to respond with the steps taken by them, the newspaper said.

Mumbai is one of the cities where the matches of the ongoing ODI World Cup are being played. The next game in the city is scheduled on November 2, when India will take on Sri Lanka. The Indian team has won all six games in the tournament played so far, and has nearly sealed its spot for the semifinals.

