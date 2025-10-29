‘Mummy praying for Shreyas Iyer’ - Suryakumar Yadav's mother's touching Chhath Puja act wins internet; video goes viral

In a heartwarming display of cricketing brotherhood, Suryakumar Yadav's mother was seen praying for a speedy recovery of Shreyas Iyer, who is currently hospitalised at a Sydney hospital following his injury during the India's win over Australia in the third ODI last Saturday.

Iyer, who is the Indian vice-captain, injured his abdomen while taking a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off the bowling of Harshit Rana. While taking the catch, Iyer landed badly on his abdomen and was withering in pain. While it looked like nothing serious initially, but scans revealed that he suffered a spleen injury which led to internal bleeding.

The injury was treated immediately and he is in stable condition right now. In a video shared by Suryakumar's sister Dinal Yadav, Suryakumar's mother offered prayers for Iyer during Chhath Puja recently, the clip fo while went viral on social media. She also urged the onlookers to pray for Iyer's speedy recovery. "Mummy praying for Shreyas Iyer," Dinal captioned the video.

“Mai ye bolna chahti hu ki Shreyas Iyer ke liye pray kijiye sab log ki vo bahut ache se aa jaye. Kyuki maine kal suna ki uski tabiyat nahi theek hai, mujhe bilkul acha nahi laga (I urge you all to pray for Shreyas Iyer and he returns to India safely. It pained me when I heard that his health is not at all good)," Suryakumar's mother was heard saying in the video.

What did BCCI say about Shreyas Iyer's injury? The BCCI, on October 27, two days later after the injury, stated that Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region. “Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Shreyas Iyer falls on the awkwardly while taking a catch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a second update a day later, the BCCI revealed that Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal. “The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery,” it added.

