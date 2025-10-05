Muneeba Ali out or not out? Pakistan protest against controversial dismissal in Colombo; what does laws of cricket say?

After the no handshake incident and the toss blunder, another controversial moment too the centre-stage when Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali was given out controversially during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The incident took place on the final ball of the fourth over of the Pakistan innings. The Women in Green are chasing 248 runs.

The Indian went for an appeal after a Kranti Gaud delivery hit Muneeba onto the pads. Muneeba, who was out of her crease, got her bat indside the crease, as the umpire turned down India's appeal. Seeing Muneeba lifting her bat, Deepti Sharma, who was lurking close by, directly hits the stumps at the striker's end, prompting another Indian appeal.

This time, the on-field umpires went upstairs. TV replays showed that Muneeba grounder her bat before lifting it again which is when the stumps got shattered. Keerin Klaaste, who is the third umpire for this clash, initially gave the Pakistan opener not out. But the South African decided to review the dismissal once again and declared Muneeba out after much consideration, leaving Pakistan players confused.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana even had an animated chat with fourth umpire Kim Cotton at the boundary line with Muneeba in attendance. Cotton described the whole incident to Sana before Muneeba eventually crossed the boundary line to make her way into the dugout.

What does laws of cricket say? According to the article 30.1, "a batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

“30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person.”

Since Muneeba wasn't running or diving, in accordance to the laws of cricket, the Pakistan batter was considered to be out of her ground and was given out.