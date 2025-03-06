Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI after Champions Trophy 2025 exit: ‘I gave more than 100%’

One of Bangladesh’s longest-serving cricketers, Mushfiqur Rahim, announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Wednesday after the disappointing exit of his team from Champions Trophy 2025.

Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement in an Instagram post and said that he gave more than 100% for his country whenever he stepped onto the field.

“Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty,” read Rahim’s Instagram post.

The seasoned wicketkeeper thanked his family, friends and other well-wishers for supporting him throughout his journey.

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have realised that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu’izzu man tasha’ wa tu’zhilu man tasha,” added Rahim in his post.

Mushfiqur debuted in the ODI series format in August 2006 during Bangladesh’s fifth ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare.

He didn’t get the opportunity to bat or show his impressive glove skills, but it was his first step towards taking Bangladesh’s ODIs to new heights.

Nineteen years later, Mushfiqur has finished his ODI career with a whopping 7,795 runs in 274 matches at an average of 36.42, boasting nine centuries and 49 fifties.

Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debacle Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 journey ended on a disappointing note at the group stage. Although the team had started the tournament on a strong note but it faced defeat from India and New Zealand.

Bangladesh's last match against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ended abruptly after it was abandoned due to rain. Mushfiqur made achieved significant milestones in his journey of ODI cricket. A year after entering into ODI format, Mushfiqur made an indelible mark with an execeptional unbeaten 56 run against India in 2007.