Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI cricket after Bangladesh’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Wednesday. His retirement comes a few days after Bangladesh failed to lodge a single win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Mushfiqur Rahim was a part of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy 2025 squad that failed to win a single match. Bangladesh first lost to India followed by another defeat against New Zealand. Their last group game against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Mushfiqur Rahim posted on Instagram.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu'izzu man tasha' wa tu'zhilu man tasha”(And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills] (3:26). May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all," he said.

“Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years.”

Mushfiqur Rahim's stats in ODIs One of the pillars of Bangladesh cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim made his debut for the national team in 50-overs cricket in 2006 against Zimbabwe. After 19 years, the right-hander hangs up his boots as the most capped Bangladesh player in the format with 274 matches.

