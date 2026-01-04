Subscribe

Mustafizur Rahman breaks silence after BCCI removes Bangladesh pacer from KKR's IPL 2026 squad; ‘If they release me…’

Mustafizur Rahman has been released from Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026 upon orders from BCCI. Mustafizur was bought by KKR for 9.20 crores during the mini auction last month in Abu Dhabi.

Updated4 Jan 2026, 07:38 AM IST
Mustafizur Rahman is currently playing for Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League.
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman broke his silence after being removed from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating there's nothing he can do. The removal of Mustafizur from IPL 2026 came after BCCI's directive on Saturday following the recent political storm between the two countries.

One of the two consistent Bangladeshi performers in IPL after Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 9.20 crores at the recent mini-auction in Abu Dhabi last month. “If they release me, there’s nothing much I can do,” Mustafizur was quoted as saying to Bangladesh news outlet BDCrictime.

Mustafizur, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders, was left disappointed after hearing about his release. Not just Mustafizur, the entire Bangladesh cricketing community upon hearing the development.

The removal of Mustafizur came amid the ongoing political turmoil between the two countries. In recent times, several Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh, leading to Indo-Bangla relations turning sour.

