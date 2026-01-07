Mustafizur Rahman makes Pakistan Super League comeback after eight years following Bangladesh pacer's IPL removal

After being removed from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mustafizur Rahman has signed on the dotted lines to be available in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a gap of eight long years. Unlike other Bangladesh players, Mustafizur has played a handful of PSL matches so far with his last coming in 2018.

Having made his PSL debut in 2018, Mustafizur played only five matches for Lahore Qalandars, taking four wickets in the process. Thereafter, the Bangladesh quick had invested his time in the world's richest league, playing for five different franchises.

In a social media post on PSL's official X handle, the organisers welcomed Mustafizur with a caption reading “Batters better shake carefully… it's going to Fizz in the #NewEra. Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!.” It also included a pictore of the pacer with the words “Mustafizur Rahman, welcome to the #NewEra of HBL PSL.”

Mustafizur's PSL deal came days after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following orders from BCCI amid the political storm between India and Bangladesh. After being bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crore during the mini-auction, severe criticism were aimed at KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan over the inclusion of the 30-year-old in the squad for IPL 2026.

The backlash were mainly from the political parties and several religious organisations with some even calling Shah Rukh a "traitor". The PSL is likely to start in the end of March. It must be noted that Mustafizur is yet to get a team in PSL. His PSL 2026 team will be decided via a players draft.

No IPL broadcast in Bangladesh In the aftermath of the whole Mustafizur row, the interim government in Bangladesh has banned the broadcast of IPL in the country. "No logical reason for such a decision (Rahman's release) by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has saddened, hurt, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh," Bangladesh government said in a statement.

“In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL),” it further added. So far, only five players from Bangladesh have appeared in the IPL in his 18-year history with only Mustafizur and Shakib Al Hasan making longer careers.

ICC yet to decide on BCB's request Angered by Mustafizur's IPL removal, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to send its team to India for the next month's T20 World Cup. In a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), BCB cited player's security in India and requested the apex body to shift their matches to a neutral venue - Sri Lanka.