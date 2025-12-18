Mustafizur Rahman unavailable for entire IPL 2026; here's how many days KKR will miss Bangladesh's left-arm pacer

Mustafizur Rahman became the fourth Bangladesh cricketer to be signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL after Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das. Mustafizur was bought for 9:20 crore. will

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Dec 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman (R) has been bought by KKR in IPL 2026 auction for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9:20 crore.
Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman (R) has been bought by KKR in IPL 2026 auction for ₹9:20 crore.(AFP)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Mustafizur Rahman but will return for national duty for eight days. Mustafizur, who has plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL before, was bought for 9.20 crore during the auction recently by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A left-arm seamer is a must for any team in T20 cricket and Mustafizur became a perfect replacement for Mitchell Starc, who played a huge role in KKR's title-winning campaign in IPL 2024. With Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine and Vaibhav Arora in the side, KKR have one of most potent bowling attacks.

Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green headlines top 5 costliest players; full list

While the IPL 2026 is rumoured to be starting on March 26, Bangladesh will host New Zealand in three ODIs and three T20Is around that same time. The exact dates of Bangladesh vs New Zealand series are yet to be announced.

BCB cricket operation chairman Nazmul Abedin informed that Mustafizur will miss only eight days of IPL 2026 due to national duty as Bangladesh are desperate to win the ODI series against New Zealand and qualify for the 2027 World Cup directly. Currently placed 10th in the ICC rankings, a historic series win over the Kiwis will hell Bangladesh in rankings.

“We have given Mustafizur an NOC for the entire IPL. He will only return to play for the national team during the New Zealand ODI series, which consists of three matches," Cricbuzz quoted Nazmul as saying.

Also Read | KKR to pay over ₹7 crore to BCCI to acquire Cameron Green; here’s why

“He will return for eight days to play the ODI series,” he added.

KKR meant business during IPL 2026 auction

Entering the auction with 64.30 crore, KKR made some serious shopping during the auction in Abu Dhabi. They bought Green for 25.20 crore and Pathirana for 18 crore besides securing the services of Mustafizur, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert among overseas recruits. The three-time champions have also roped in several uncapped Indians.

With Andre Russell retiring from IPL, Green could actually fill that all-rounder's void in the playing XI.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Who is Sarthak Ranjan? What we know about the new KKR kid?

KKR's full squad for IPL 2026

Players bought at auction: Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Charkravarthy.

CricketIPL NewsIpl
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMustafizur Rahman unavailable for entire IPL 2026; here's how many days KKR will miss Bangladesh's left-arm pacer
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.