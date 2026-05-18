'Must-win for both': Aakash Chopra ahead of CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan have termed the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Tuesday evening as a crucial fixture in the race to the playoffs.

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Both experts agreed that the fixture could significantly shape the playoff race as the tournament enters its business end.

Speaking on JioStar, Aakash Chopra said the encounter carries high stakes for both sides, especially with the table remaining tightly contested and CSK playing their final home game of the season.

"It's CSK's final home game of the season and, given how congested the table is, it will be a must-win for both, especially the home team. They have had to manage a lot of injuries, but still, players like Anshul Kamboj, Urvil Patel and the two spinners have stood up for them, and they will be key again if they have to stop SRH's big-hitters," the JioStar expert said.

Aakash Chopra added, "SRH would be rueing their last defeat and, given they still have a chance to finish on 18 points, they wouldn't want to leave it until the last game. In my opinion, this could be a virtual knockout game for both. Whoever wins this one will come significantly closer to qualifying. With the stakes this high and Chepauk expected to be buzzing, fans should be in for a treat."

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Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan also described the contest as a "virtual knockout," highlighting the importance of conditions and key match-ups.

"The final game in Hyderabad has all the ingredients of a virtual knockout match. This is an evening game, and the surface is expected to be a flat one. It could come down to who hits more sixes and scores more runs, but on a batting-friendly wicket, I'll be looking closely at that one game-changing spell with the ball," the JioStar expert said.

Irfan added, "RCB's bowling attack, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood setting the tone upfront, has been executing its plans exceptionally well. Given how crucial Powerplay has been in the tournament, with both bat and ball, how Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fare against those two could be decisive."

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CSK are currently reeling in sixth place in the points table with 12 points and desperately need big wins in their remaining two league-stage matches to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

The five-time champions are coming to the match after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. After starting the season with three consecutive defeats, CSK managed to bounce back and is in contention for making it to the playoffs. (ANI)