'My heart rate was up': MS Dhoni's first Instagram post in 2024 as India win T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's men regained the T20 World champion trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.
In his first Instagram post of 2024, after nearly 7 months into it, India's first T20 World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hailed Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.