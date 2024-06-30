T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's men regained the T20 World champion trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.

In his first Instagram post of 2024, after nearly 7 months into it, India's first T20 World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hailed Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.

In his post, Dhoni said what every Indian was feeling during the last 30 balls of the pulsating T20 World Cup final, and commended the calm and self belief the Men in Blue had at the time.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did," his post read.

"From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS," he added.

But what really stood out in Dhoni's post was this: "arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift." The former skipper will turn 43 early next month.

'Chak De India!' Several other former Indian team players, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, congratulated Rohit Sharma and boys for their expectational win.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar explained his standout moments of the game, and said, “Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup. Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024."

"Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him," Tendulkar posted on X.

He also wrote, "Chak De India!!!!"

“YEH MERA INDIA (This is my India.). WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS." wrote former spinner Harbhajan Singh.

An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side.

"You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024," he wrote.

"Well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube. koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure," Yuvraj added, wondering if he mistakenly left out any of them.

“Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout," VVS Laxman, current head of the National Cricket Academy wrote on X.

"Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit," he added.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory."

