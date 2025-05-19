IPL 2025: ‘My parents were in PoK’ - Moeen Ali recalls ‘crazy’ experience during Indo-Pak military escalations

Kolkata Knight Riders' Moeen Ali recalled a harrowing experience his family endured during the military escalations between India and Pakistan.

The English all-rounder is amongst the few foreign players who have not returned for the resumption of the Indian Premier League.

Managed to get flights Speaking to the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Ali revealed his parents were close to the action during Operation Sindoor.

“My parents were actually in Kashmir at the time… in Pakistan, only about an hour away from where the strikes happened probably. Maybe a bit farther. So it was a bit crazy and then they managed to get the only flights out actually on that day. I was glad they got out, but it was crazy,” Ali said on the podcast.

Ali also spoke of his exit from India after tensions between the two neighbouring countries escalated. He revealed that he left a day before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the IPL, which happened on 9 May.

“So the night before they cancelled it… I'm one of those who don't care what we're playing in the IPL or the PSL. What's important is to be safe. Or try to be as safe as possible. I mean, you're never safe anywhere in the world. But try to obviously protect your family and kids as much as you can. All that kind of stuff, and just make sure everything's good.

“I was just out (of the tournament) before they even cancelled it, to be honest. To be honest, I wasn't well, so I was really sick at the same time. So I reckon I had some viral thing or whatever it was. I was really, really bad, and I was just out. I was just making sure, like I was fit enough to just get out of there,” he added.

KKR in IPL 2025 Ali's IPL franchise is out of contention for a spot in the playoffs after their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was rained out and declared a no-result.

They currently sit sixth in the table with 12 points from 13 matches and could potentially slide further below with just one game left for them in the league stage.