Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  My11Circle launches new campaigns for the IPL

My11Circle launches new campaigns for the IPL

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Varuni Khosla
My11Circle launches new campaigns for the IPL

The campaign will go live on Star Sports and Jio cinema with the IPL, with social media platforms like Youtube

PlayGames24x7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle, has launched a new campaign for My11Circle. The fantasy cricket platform is also the title sponsor of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

PlayGames24x7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle, has launched a new campaign for My11Circle. The fantasy cricket platform is also the title sponsor of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The company said it has a number of campaigns which will be released on television, OTT platforms and on social media for the upcoming IPL season. It has campaigns like ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park‘.

The company said it has a number of campaigns which will be released on television, OTT platforms and on social media for the upcoming IPL season. It has campaigns like ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park‘.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Saroj Panigrahi, senior vice president of the fantasy platform said, “Our campaigns are based on the insights which we draw from our users and that’s the reason they resonate extremely well with our audience. We are positive that the new campaigns will strike a chord with our players and elevate their engagement on the platform."

For its ‘Bade Se Bada’ campaign, there are a series of films with its brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize its offering for this season and promises a visual treat.

The campaign has been created by The Script Room along with Vasan Bala.

Ayyappan Raj, co-founder, The Script Room said, “Our collaboration resulted in an interesting concept - promoting the second prize, thereby creating intrigue and excitement towards the first prize. We’ve built upon our very successful campaign “The Giants" and taken it a step further with the idea of “bade se bada" for creative visualization."

The campaign will go live on Star Sports and Jio cinema with the IPL, with social media platforms like Youtube.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP