Nagpur police mistook India's throwdown specialist Raghavendra Dwivedi as a intruder and stopped him from entering the team hotel on Monday, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident happened after the Indian team landed in Nagpur for the first ODI against England.

Upon reaching the team bus in front of the hotel, two police officers on duty in front of the hotel, stopped Raghavendra Dwivedi, before video journalists present reminded that he is a part of the Indian team.

“Arey, coach hai who. Team ke saath hai. Bus se utra hai (He's a coach… member of the team. He just deboarded the bus),” one of the journalists was heard shouting. Popularly known as Raghu, Raghavendra Dwivedi handled the situation very well and smiled at the police officers.

He later collected his baggage before entering his hotel.

Who is Raghavendra Dwivedi? Raghavendra Dwivedi is one of the most important members in the Indian cricket team. Once a throwdown speciallist with the Karnataka state team, Raghu entered the Indian dressing room on the recommendation of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2011.

Known for his accuracy, Raghavendra Dwivedi delivers throwdowns at speeds exceeding 150 km/h, which helps the batters preparing for overseas conditions like in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand where the wickets offers bounce and pace.

Over the years, Raghu played a pivotal role in shaping up the careers and sharpening the batting techniques of top players, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, spinner Varun Chakravarthy became the latest addition to the Indian team for the ODI series against England, starting from February 6.