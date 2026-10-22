Who is Naman Dhir? India’s emerging all-rounder seals record T20I chase against New Zealand

Naman Dhir announced himself on the biggest stage on 22 October 2026 as India chased down 226 against New Zealand in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 balls (five fours, two sixes) to finish the chase with two deliveries remaining. India reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs for a four-wicket win, their highest successful T20I chase, and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Record-breaking finish in Christchurch New Zealand posted 225/4, powered by Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82. India exploded early through Sanju Samson (67 off 33) and Abhishek Sharma, but the middle order wobbled. Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 28 steadied things before Naman Dhir joined him. The pair added a brisk partnership, and after Iyer fell with 16 still needed, Dhir finished the job with calm aggression. His 42* is the highest individual score by an Indian batter at No. 7 or lower in a successful T20I chase.

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Shreyas Iyer on Naman Dhir's performance Captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted the all-round value: “He gives us a lot of options, especially for left-handed batsmen, or even the right-handers batting, especially on this ground, coming in and bowling those two-three crucial overs actually can change the momentum. And I personally feel that the calm and composed nature that he showed today was simply magnificent to see him bat.”

Who is Naman Dhir? Born on 31 December 1999 in Ambala, Haryana, Naman Dhir is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler. He represents Punjab in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. After a patient wait, he debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy in December 2022 and has since played 20 first-class matches for 669 runs and 17 wickets. In List A cricket, he has scored around 351 runs with seven or eight wickets.

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His breakthrough came in the IPL. Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹20 lakh in the 2024 auction. He made an instant impression with a 62* off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, finishing that season with 140 runs at a strike rate of 177. Retained for ₹5.25 crore, he scored 252 runs at 182.60 in 2025 and 318 runs in 2026. Across 37 IPL matches, he has 710 runs at a strike rate near 164, with a highest of 62*.

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Explosive form that earned the India Cap In the 2026 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League for Amritsar Soormas, Naman Dhir scored 655 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 217.6, including two hundreds and three fifties. His 173 off 64 balls against Mohali Kings set a new record for the highest score in an Indian domestic T20 competition. He also took wickets and stepped up as captain when Abhishek Sharma was on national duty, helping the side lift the trophy.

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That form earned him a maiden India call-up for the home white-ball series against West Indies. He made his ODI debut on 27 September 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram (cap 264) and has played three ODIs for 30 runs and one wicket. His T20I debut came on 6 October 2026 in Lucknow, where he took 3/31, only the third Indian spinner after Pragyan Ojha and Axar Patel to claim three or more wickets on T20I debut. Before Christchurch, he had scored 38 runs in five T20Is at a strike rate above 290 while taking five wickets.

At 26, Naman Dhir offers genuine finishing power and a useful off-spin option. His calm 42* in Christchurch has already strengthened his case as a valuable lower-order asset for India in the white-ball formats.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.